Bebe is back to harass Frasier in the second season

Frasier's return in his own new series last year was a big hit, although we think everyone was a little disappointed that Frasier's brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) didn't show up.

Whether we'll have more luck in season two remains to be seen, but at least it's clear that Frasier's agent Bebe Glazer (Harriet Sansom Harris) will make a guest appearance. We also know that Dan Butler (Bulldog Briscoe) and Edward Hibbert (Gil Chesterton) are ready to appear as well.

Bebe offered concentrated madness every time she appeared, and made no secret of the fact that she wanted to be more than an agent to Frasier. We suspect there will be similar feelings this time, possibly directed at Frasier's son Frederick, as she is "known for her dramatic flair and outrageous Machiavellian manoeuvres. Bebe will stop at nothing to get what she wants".

Bebe's daughter - who was only mentioned in the original series but was never featured - will also appear.

Exactly when season two will start is still unclear, but production started last month, so with any luck it will be later this year.

Thanks, Variety.