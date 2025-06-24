Beavis and Butt-Heads joins Call of Duty: Warzone

HQ

We know that not everyone appreciates the appearance of guest characters that have nothing to do with the game they're visiting, and there were some complaints when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles popped up in Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you belong to this group, then we're guessing that you won't be entirely happy about the gung ho fighters that Activision Blizzard now confirms via Instagram are on their way to Call of Duty: Season 04 Reloaded. We are talking about Mike Judge's ultra-weird lunatics Beavis and Butt-Head.

The duo have been amusing (and worrying) us since they appeared on MTV in 1993, and by our estimates there isn't a man in the world between the ages of 25 and 50 who hasn't tried to imitate their laughter at least once. Now they're going to war, and on June 26, Season 04 Reloaded kicks off.