Beaver city builder Timberborn celebrates 1 million players

HQ

When it first released in early access a couple of years ago, Timberborn showed off a post-apocalyptic setting populated by beavers. It didn't really show much of what the game was about, but that has changed now the game has reached over 1 million players.

Still in early access at the time of writing, Timberborn has continually impressed players with its goofy style, interesting mechanics and depth of gameplay. All that is shown off in its new and better trailer, which gives a better idea of what you can actually do in the game.

If you're unaware, you try and give your colony of beavers the best live possible by building them a city that makes the most of the water surrounding it. You'll have to be careful, though, as one wrong move can cause a major spillage.

Check out the trailer below: