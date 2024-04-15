Sex sells is a motto as old as mankind itself, and utilising this strategy is nothing new when it comes to marketing a product and making money. Developer Cropware is obviously not unfamiliar with this phenomenon either, with their new dating simulator Beautiful Sakura: Fitness Club mixing their adult-orientated anime art and very simple gameplay to attract players. They don't hide much about what they intend to sell to you as a player, but they do it while still trying to hide the "worst" with a shallow make pretend angle to not seem too desperate.

You as a player take on the role of a personal trainer named Kaito and it is mainly in your professional role that you will meet one attractive girl after another. However, these relationships quickly escalate into more flirtatious and intimate chats, and all this is accompanied by suggestive images of these ladies in various inviting poses. You can then make different choices in the dialogue from time-to-time, but overall this is a self-playing piano where you feel more like a spectator than an active participant.

The script and the writing itself is not the best, and even though you are quickly led to the very badly hidden passion that acts as the main substance, most of it is perceived as rather stiff and lifeless. It feels a bit like a desperate teenager has written the dialogue while someone else has been responsible for the pictures, and in an attempt to seem deep, the obvious sex theme is mixed with silly comments about how "life is like a wave" or that you must "dare to live and take advantage of all opportunities". Quite simply, it's a bit like opening one Chinese fortune cookie after another while a quartet of anime girls spread out across the screen in tight-fitting tracksuits - there's nothing wrong with it in itself, perhaps, but maybe not something worthy of a top rating either.

This is an ad:

Considering that the setup and playability is of the most simple kind, you would expect the game to work technically, but sadly it fails in this category, which is extremely embarrassing considering that the game code probably can't be more advanced than an everyday PowerPoint presentation. Sure, the adventure is completely playable, but when button presses are not registered or there are delays and weird locked out options from conversation-to-conversation, it doesn't exactly make you want to reach the credits.

I guess the so-called "art" is the biggest selling point, but to be honest, it feels like the developer has used some AI tool to churn out one questionable image after another. There's no real astonishing quality or finesse, and there are probably much cheaper ways to find similar or better material via a simple internet search.

This is an ad:

While Beautiful Sakura: Fitness Club is cheap to pick up, it doesn't make me more inclined to be generous with its rating. Sure, if you like visual novels where sensual topics are dealt with quickly and soullessly, there might be some joy to be found here, but there are certainly (not that I know anything about it...) better and cheaper solutions if you're willing to do a little research and aren't afraid of a potentially embarrassing web history. Finally, one positive thing is that it is extremely easy to complete and to rack up achievements, and that is perhaps something to consider for those looking for an easy 100% to add to their collection while seeking motivation to go to the gym. Unfortunately, there's not much more than that from this spandex-filled fitness club.