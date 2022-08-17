Beautiful Planet of Lana delayed to 2023

HQ

One of the games many took most note of when Geoff Keighley kicked off last year's news-filled summer was Planet of Lana. The beautiful visuals, adorable companion and the promise of innovative use of said partner lead to quite a few gamers noting "fall 2022" in their calendars. That last part has to be erased now, but it's not all bad news.

The bad one is that Wishfully says it has decided to delay Planet of Lana to spring 2023 because the team needs more time to deliver the polished and great experience both it and we want. Fortunately, we have three goodies to compensate for having to wait longer: a brand new trailer, confirmation that the game will launch straight on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and that Ben and crew will be able to play some of it at Gamescom next week. Hopefully they'll be able to share some positive impressions with us then.