This year holds special significance for Beats as we mark a major milestone: the 10th anniversary of Apple's acquisition of Beats. Founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, Beats has revolutionised the audio industry, becoming a symbol of quality and style. Apple's acquisition between May and August 2014 not only fuelled its growth but also integrated Beats' technology into the Apple ecosystem, enriching the user experience with innovative products. Not long ago, we reviewed the Beats Solo 4, and now, on this significant occasion, we bring you an analysis of the newest addition to the Beats family, the Beats Solo Buds.

The newly launched Beats Solo Buds have become the brand's second most affordable wireless earbuds to date, priced at £79.99 (with Beats Flex being the cheapest). Available in matt black, storm grey, arctic lilac, and transparent red, these earbuds are now available.

One of the first positive impressions when wearing these earbuds is their compact design, weighing just 5.7 grams per earbud and measuring 2.05 x 1.85 x 1.9 cm. They are nearly invisible once worn (although some may prefer them to stick out less), making them ideal for extended use sessions. Moreover, they come with ear tips in four sizes (XS, S, M, L), ensuring a perfect and comfortable fit for all ear types. The case, small and manageable (in fact, the smallest they've made to date), measures 6.6 x 3.5 x 2.4 cm and weighs 22 grams, making it easy to carry without adding unnecessary weight to your pocket or bag.

Regarding audio quality, each earbud is equipped with dual-layer axial transducers designed to minimise micro-distortions and deliver clear, balanced sound that enhances every note and beat of your favourite music. While they lack active noise cancellation, the Solo Buds provide sufficient passive isolation to block out ambient hum without compromising on musical detail.

This is an ad:

One of the standout features of the Solo Buds is their impressive battery life: up to 18 hours of playback on a single charge, ensuring your music never stops whether you're at the gym, on the Tube, or simply at home. However, the charging case, while compact and efficient, requires a USB-C power source to recharge the earbuds (which you can do from your mobile phone or tablet), and this could be a minor inconvenience if you're on the go and forget the charger at home.

The Solo Buds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, offering seamless integration with Apple's Find My network and Google's Find My Device. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity ensures a stable, high-quality connection, while two built-in microphones and advanced noise reduction algorithms enhance call clarity, ensuring every conversation is crisp and uninterrupted.

Beats Solo Buds stand out for their affordable price, compact and lightweight design, and balanced sound quality that complements any music genre. With long battery life and robust connectivity, they are an excellent choice for users seeking quality at an accessible price. However, they lack advanced features like Active Noise Cancellation, relying instead on passive isolation. Additionally, the charging case does not include a built-in battery, always requiring a USB-C power source to recharge the earbuds, which could be inconvenient for travellers or users on the move.

This is an ad:

When I reviewed the Beats Solo 4, I criticised the fact that they didn't have Active Noise Cancellation (you'd expect it for headphones priced at £200), but with the Solo Buds, it's not something I miss. You know what you're getting for your money, and in this case, I was looking for comfort and affordability rather than advanced features. And they certainly deliver on that front!

Another potential downside could be the battery life. Unlike the Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds (which I compare because they're the other headphones I use daily), the Solo Buds need to be connected to a USB-C power source to recharge. Now, the Beats Fit Pro and Studio Buds offer 6 and 8 hours of battery life, respectively (with an extra 16 hours from the case). Personally, I prefer having a continuous 18 hours of autonomy over 24 on top of having to remember to charge them every 6/8 hours, especially since I use headphones almost all day. Plus, since they don't charge automatically when you put them in the case (unless connected to USB-C), you won't overcharge the battery, which should extend their lifespan compared to other wireless earbuds.

So that's it for today: the Beats Solo Buds offer a compelling option for those looking for wireless earbuds that blend style, functionality, and affordability. While they may not include all the bells and whistles of pricier competitors, their commitment to sound quality and ergonomic design makes them a solid choice for daily use, if that's what you're after. In summary, the Beats Solo Buds celebrate Beats' legacy: merging style with performance while staying true to what makes Beats an iconic brand in today's audio landscape. They won't disappoint. They may not be the absolute best in terms of quality, but they're cream of the crop when it comes to value for money.