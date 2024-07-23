English
Minecraft

Beats releases headphones with Minecraft design

Minecraft is not only the world's best-selling game, but it's also popular in other ways. We have received Lego sets and much, much more related to the game. If you think Beats makes good headphones, and also love Minecraft, you'll be happy to know that they have now released a new model of their Beats Solo 4 that they call "Minecraft Special Edition".

The model costs $200 and can be ordered via their own website. The design is in black and green with a creeper-inspired motif. The headphones are exclusive to the US and UK, but if you live elsewhere and are a big fan of the game and Beats, you won't let that stop you. You can take a look at pictures of the headphones and the accompanying case below.

