Beats iPhone 17 cases double as a kickstand for the phone

Yesterday, Apple presented the iPhone 17 line of devices to the wider world, with many praising how the technology giant seemed to actually innovate and make some rather exciting changes this time. As part of the reveal, Beats by Dr. Dre also announced a few new case options, specifically for the iPhone 17, which feature some handy and intriguing features in and of themselves.

The latest cases are designed to be thin, light, and precise, all while working with MagSafe technology and Camera Control. They come in Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, and Pebble Pink colours, and they're designed to be a double-shot hardshell case with an outer matte finish that should reduce scratches, smudges, and fingerprints.

The base case is selling for $45 and features all of these elements, but Beats also has a slightly pricier alternative called the Kickstand Case that retails for $59. This accessory comes with an adaptor at the end of the lanyard that slides open and attaches to the magnetic part of the case to serve as a way to prop your iPhone 17 up.

There is also an even more expensive variant clocking in at $79, which is regarded as the Rugged Case and which is built for additional protection by having a polymer backing and impact-absorbing sidewalls. This case comes in different colours, including Everest Black, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, and Sierra Orange.

