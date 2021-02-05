LIVE

Beat Saber

Beat Saber has managed to shift 4 million units

It's one of the highest figures we've seen yet for a VR game.

Beat Games has revealed on Twitter that its VR rhythm game Beat Saber has shifted 4 million units since launching in 2018. Additionally, players of the game have purchased 40 million DLC songs. 4 million copies we have to say is a pretty staggering result, considering that VR remains a relatively niche market even now we're into 2021.

The news was revealed within a post on the official Beat Saber Twitter account. The post said: "Since our release in 2018, we're excited to announce that Beat Saber has sold over 4 million copies and over 40 million songs from paid music packs! We're speechless, this is such a huge milestone for us, but this is just beginning."

Judging by the studio's reaction, we can assume then that we have plenty to look forward to when it comes to Beat Saber, even though it's already proved to be a thriving success.

Are you one of the 4 million that have picked up the game?

Beat Saber

