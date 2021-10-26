Beat Saber gets a multiplayer update

HQ

Popular VR rhythm game Beat Saber has received a brand-new update that adds multiplayer for the first time for up to five players. Multiplayer matches here can either be played privately and publically, and players can compete against each other using Beat Saber's entire catalogue of songs.

To stand out against their competitors, players can now customise their own avatars using a variety of clothing and hairstyle options. There's also the option to change the colour of your sabers and the cubes that you are frantically slashing.

In addition to all of this, a brand-new song is being gifted to players in celebrating of the Halloween season. The track is "Spooky Beat" by Jaroslav Beck, and it's said to be set in a Halloween setting.

You can take a look at the trailer for the multiplayer update in the video above.