news
Beat Legend: AVICII

Beat Legend: AVICII now available on iOS and Android

Hello There Games has released its rhythm-action game Beat Legend: AVICII for mobile devices.

Atari and Hello There Games released a brand new rhythm-action game for mobile devices today, called Beat Legend: AVICII. This music game is inspired by the adrenaline-filled musical experiences of Swedish musician/DJ Tim "Avicii" Bergling, who passed away in 2018. In Beat Legend: AVICII you can go wild with 15 of Avicii's greatest hits, with an experience optimized for touchscreens by Avicii Invector's studio.

What makes this project even more interesting is that the game's music royalties will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, in collaboration with the superstar estate and with mega hits like Without You, Wake Me Up and Levels. You can already download Beat Legend: AVICII on App StoreandGoogle Play.

