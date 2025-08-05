Beat Brush, a game where you draw music, is coming to Steam in 2026

When we talk about indies being the hope for the future of video games, we're not just saying it because they're bold projects that no shareholder board or corporate super-algorithm can approve. Sometimes it's simply about understanding the human being behind the game itself, and that, in these times where we hear more and more about using AI to develop everything, it's always good to see the human side of things.

Beat Brush does exactly this. It is the first project of Kesha, a 'solo dev' who gave up everything to pursue a life dream. "I left my job in corporate management after burnout, and Beat Brush is my way of reconnecting with creativity and self-expression through interactive art and music."

Beat Brush is a cosy game about drawing music, but not about following patterns: It's musical improvisation. It's artistic expression. It's like playing an instrument, but you don't have to know music. Like art therapy: you don't need to know how to draw to make paintings here.

A title as experimental as it is interesting that will come to us in 2026 on PC (Steam), and of which you can already see a first trailer below.