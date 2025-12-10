Beastro is a culinary-inspired fantasy adventure

The latest Day of the Devs showcase has been chock-full of indie delights from a broad array of different developers, and one such example is the upcoming Beastro from Timberline Studio. Set to launch eventually on at least PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms, as a Game Pass inclusion too, the latest trailer for the title has debuted and given us another taste of what to expect from this culinary-inspired fantasy adventure.

The premise for the game is somewhat life-sim-like, as in the role of one of the anthropomorphic animal residents of this slice of heaven rural town, the aim will be to grow plants and care for creatures all to gather the resources and ingredients necessary for making all manner of unique meals for your guests, under the idea that the better the meal your guest consumes, the more likely their latest heroic quest will be successful.

So essentially, instead of being the sword-wielding hero, you're the spoon-carrying chef that fuels the local heroes and heroines.

We don't yet have a firm launch date for Beastro, but you can see the latest trailer for the delightful game below.