Beastfolk Barber (previously known as Project Salon) lets you become a hairdresser in a Zootopia-like world

One of the many world premieres to grace the Wholesome Games Showcase revolved around the cosy simulation project known as Beastfolk Barber. During the wider presentation, developer Safe Flight Games made an appearance to show off a new look at the title that was previously regarded as Project Salon.

Beastfolk Barber effectively plays with the idea of what it would be like to work as a hairdresser in a Zootopia-like world, letting you cut and style the hair/fur of different creatures all while having lovely and charming conversations with these folks in a Coffee Talk-like manner.

The synopsis for the game adds: "Beastfolk Barber is set in a modern city where beastfolk live side by side with humans, navigating the tension between who they're expected to be and who they are. As their barber, you're someone they can open up to. With every conversation and every cut, you help them become who they truly are."

With the reveal now here, you can see some images of Beastfolk Barber below.