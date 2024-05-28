English
Rainbow Six: Siege

Beastcoast are the Rainbow Six: Siege Manchester Major champions

The organisation overcame Team BDS to win the event over the weekend.

Folk in the UK have just come off a long weekend where no doubt many of you have been tuned in and keeping tabs on the Manchester Major for Rainbow Six: Siege. The tournament came to a close on Sunday, and with that in mind, we now have a victor to report on.

Beastcoast has won the event after defeating Team BDS in the grand finals. This result means that Beastcoast is heading back to the US with $217,000 in prize money and a collection of Six Invitational points, which will be massively important when it comes to securing a spot at the premier tournament at the end of the season.

This result continues a very dominant 2024 for Beastcoast who were also crowned North America League 2024 - Stage 1 champions too in mid-April. We'll have to see if it can continue this success in Stage 2 in the summer.

Rainbow Six: Siege

