Beast Quest is being turned into an animated series

There are only a handful of modern book series that are as popular as Beast Quest. The children's series has sold over 25 million books ever since its beginning in the late 2000s, with over 180 books launched into the series from a slate of authors that all publish under the name of Adam Blade. Beast Quest has even conquered video games with a mobile, PC, and console title of the same name, and expanded into a spinoff world too, with this called Sea Quest. With all of this in mind, Beast Quest is now looking to conquer the entertainment medium of television.

As per Variety, Superprod Group and Coolabi Group are teaming up to create an animated series based on Beast Quest. It will tell the story of Tom and Elenna as they attempt to save the Kingdom of Avantia from the sorcerer Malvel, and this project will be offered in a form that blends CG and hybrid animation in a way that we've apparently never seen before. All the animation work will also be handled by Superprod's subsidiaries, with five animation studios tasked with delivering the project, with these being the UK's Wheel in Motion, the US' The Coproduction Company, Italy's Red Monk Studio, France's Superprod Animation, and Luxembourg's Melusine.

While we're promised 26-30 minute-long episodes, it is currently unclear when this animated series will arrive.