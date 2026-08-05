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Beast of Reincarnation

Beast of Reincarnation will get plenty of updates very soon

Pokémon developer Game Freak has promised to provide full support for its new game, with the first patch coming in just a few days.

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Yesterday marked the release of Beast of Reincarnation, a new action-adventure game developed by Game Freak, the creators of Pokémon. As you've probably seen, we've already reviewed it, and if you'd like to give it a try, it's now available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and it's also included with Game Pass.

Since the game has been out for a day and reviews have been published, Game Freak has received feedback on what people think. Since the ratings have been positive but not overwhelming, they've now posted a message on social media explaining what's coming up. Among other things, they write that we can look forward to "a series of continuous updates" in the near future, and within a week, a patch will be released featuring:


  • Camera adjustments

  • Increased text size

  • Story pacing improvements (ongoing adjustments planned)

  • Changing the default setting from Cinematic to Performance mode

  • Other bug fixes

They also encourage you to share your feedback and report any issues via this link.

Beast of Reincarnation
Have you played Beast of Reincarnation yet, if so, what do you think about it?

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Beast of ReincarnationScore

Beast of Reincarnation
REVIEW. Written by Joakim Sjögren

Electric rodents are swapped for sharp samurai swords as Game Freak looks beyond the Pokémon series and tries something new.



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