Beast of Reincarnation takes a big step away from the Soulslike genre

Beast of Reincarnation is certainly something we didn't expect from Pokémon developer Game Freak. However, when watching the recent gameplay showcase as part of the Xbox Developer Direct, some pointed to the action RPG being akin to Soulslikes.

In an interview with Famitsu (transcribed by GamesRadar+), the game's director Kota Furushima claims that Beast of Reincarnation is very much unlike Soulslike games. It'll have difficulty options, a linear structure, and no online elements.

While not all of these features push it away from the Soulslike structure, the difficulty option certainly helps set the game apart. "We've made it so that it's enjoyable for even those who aren't good at action games," Furushima said. "You can choose your difficulty level, so I recommend choosing a lower difficulty if you're unsure. Personally, with the skill trees and the support that Koo offers, I think that people can enjoy finding their own approach that essentially reduces the difficulty."

Beast of Reincarnation releases this summer for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.