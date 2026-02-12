Beast of Reincarnation receives a release date

HQ

While a big, big departure for Pokémon developer Game Freak, their upcoming game Beast of Reincarnation did kind of get drowned out recently by massive reveals of Forza Horizon 6 and Fable.

But at the State of Play, the game not only got a new gameplay trailer, it also got a release date. Now we know it releases on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on August 4th.

You can watch the new trailer below.