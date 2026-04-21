Beast of Reincarnation pre-orders are live, Standard and Deluxe Editions revealed

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Beast of Reincarnation, the upcoming action RPG from Pokémon developer Game Freak, has revealed that pre-orders have gone live. The game is set to release on the 4th of August, so there's still a few months left before we'll have it in our hands. Usually, though, pre-orders being live is a good sign that we (touch wood) won't see any major delays to the August date.

Beast of Reincarnation offers two editions at launch. The Standard Edition comes with the base game and costs $59.99/£49.99. The Deluxe Edition offers a bit more, and also costs a little extra, coming in at $69.99/£57.99. For that dollop of cash, you get an Oni's Hat and Big Dipper sword for Emma, our main character, as well as 100,000 Amber (Beast of Reincarnation's in-game currency), and black and brown Shiba skins for Koo.

Anyone who pre-orders the game will get the Brown Shiba Skin for Koo and 30,000 Amber, too. Check out all the bonuses in the pre-order trailer for Beast of Reincarnation below. Beast of Reincarnation arrives on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on the 4th of August.