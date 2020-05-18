Beast Kingdoms reveal new World of Warcraft dioramas

You watching Advertisements

Manufacturer Beast Kingdoms has announced two dioramas from World of Warcraft, based on two of the most powerful women in that universe, Jaina Proudmoore and Sylvanas Windrunner. Both had very important roles to play in the Battle for Azeroth expansion, a trend that promises to continue for the upcoming Shadowlands.

Jaina Proudmoore's diorama is scheduled for next month, while Sylvanas Windrunner's diorama is set to arrive in the third quarter of 2020, each for € 59.99 and both stand at 16 cm tall. On Beast Kingdoms' official Facebook you can check a list of stores for several territories.