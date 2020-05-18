Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
World of Warcraft

Beast Kingdoms reveal new World of Warcraft dioramas

Now, superfans can invite Jaina Proudmoore and Sylvanas Windrunner into their homes for 60 euros each.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Manufacturer Beast Kingdoms has announced two dioramas from World of Warcraft, based on two of the most powerful women in that universe, Jaina Proudmoore and Sylvanas Windrunner. Both had very important roles to play in the Battle for Azeroth expansion, a trend that promises to continue for the upcoming Shadowlands.

Jaina Proudmoore's diorama is scheduled for next month, while Sylvanas Windrunner's diorama is set to arrive in the third quarter of 2020, each for € 59.99 and both stand at 16 cm tall. On Beast Kingdoms' official Facebook you can check a list of stores for several territories.

World of WarcraftWorld of Warcraft
World of WarcraftWorld of Warcraft

Related texts



Loading next content