Bear takes a swipe at diners in Mexico after taking their dinner

A black bear has gone viral after stealing food from two diners at a hotel in Mexico. Over in Mexico, black bears are considered an endangered species, and will often end up leaving their natural habitat in search of food and water due to droughts.

The urbanisation of its habitat has meant the black bear often comes into contact with people, as you can see in the video below. Hotel staff at the Chipinque Hotel in Nuevo León tried to get the bear to move away, but it remained unphased, only leaving the hotel after appearing to smack one of the diners in the face.

The woman in the video was unharmed, but a lot of comments online have questioned why her and her dinner partner were still sitting by the table while the bear was eating. Despite sometimes looking friendly, bears can be dangerous animals, and probably don't make for the best dinner guests.

