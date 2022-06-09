Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bear and Breakfast

Bear and Breakfast is a life simulator of a bear running a rural lodge

One of the best Day of the Devs proposals for the coming months.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Personally, I love life simulators. I've spent more hours than I'd like to admit on titles in the genre, and every game that comes along generates a lot of interest in me. So when at Day of the Devs 2022 Bear and Breakfast appeared and its upcoming release was announced, I almost jumped for joy.

Bear and Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game developed by Gummy Cat in which you play as a well-meaning bear trying to run a Bed and Breakfast. Hank the bear and his friends find an abandoned cabin and in their teenage ingenuity, turn it into a lodge to make money from unsuspecting tourists in the middle of the forest. As their business expands so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than nature itself.

Bear and BreakfastBear and Breakfast

Managing resources, refurbishing rooms and keeping guests happy, Bear and Breakfast is a simple adventure that perfectly matches the spirit of youthful summers. Bear and Breakfast is coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch on July 28, 2022.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content