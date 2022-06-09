Bear and Breakfast is a life simulator of a bear running a rural lodge

Personally, I love life simulators. I've spent more hours than I'd like to admit on titles in the genre, and every game that comes along generates a lot of interest in me. So when at Day of the Devs 2022 Bear and Breakfast appeared and its upcoming release was announced, I almost jumped for joy.

Bear and Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game developed by Gummy Cat in which you play as a well-meaning bear trying to run a Bed and Breakfast. Hank the bear and his friends find an abandoned cabin and in their teenage ingenuity, turn it into a lodge to make money from unsuspecting tourists in the middle of the forest. As their business expands so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than nature itself.

Managing resources, refurbishing rooms and keeping guests happy, Bear and Breakfast is a simple adventure that perfectly matches the spirit of youthful summers. Bear and Breakfast is coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch on July 28, 2022.