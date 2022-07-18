Bear and Breakfast has been delayed on Switch

HQ

Nintendo Switch fans of Bear and Breakfast are going to have to wait longer than expected before being able to play the game, as developer Gummy Cat has announced that the Switch platform edition of the game is being delayed.

The reason for the delay is that the developer is not happy with the controller gameplay at the current time, and therefore has decided that the game needs extra time in the oven.

"While working on the little bear game, we realized that playing with a Controller did not feel as good as we wanted, and it needed more time in the oven. We want the game to be as good as possible for all our players on every platform. With that in mind, we are announcing that Bear and Breakfast's launch date on the Switch is being delayed."

As for when the Switch version will launch, we are told to expect it within "the next couple of months at most."

It should also be noted that this delay will not affect the PC version of the game, as that is still slated to drop on July 28. The catch will be that at launch, the PC version will not support controllers, as that feature will arrive at a later date, and in the same time frame as the Switch release.