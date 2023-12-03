Bear and Breakfast comes to PlayStation in mid-December

HQ

Recently, we reported on the news that Bear and Breakfast developer, Gummy Cat, was met with some very challenging news regarding the health of one of the three individuals who make up the development team. Well, on top of reporting that news, we also mentioned how one of the other members of the team was hard at work at bringing the indie life-sim title to a new platform. Well, it turns out this is happening sooner than expected.

Because it has now been revealed that Bear and Breakfast will be coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles as soon as December 12. The so-called BearStation version of the game will officially debut at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET on the 12th, and as of right now, it's unclear if the game will support PS5 exclusive features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

We do have a trailer for the version of the game however, which you can check out below for a teaser of the PlayStation edition of the title.