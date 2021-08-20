Be sure to check out all of our latest Quick Looks over the past week

HQ

Last week, we updated you on all of the latest Quick Looks that we had published. It has now been seven whole days since then, and we've released another batch of QLs, looking at the latest tech and gadgets. So, to keep you up to speed on all the new videos, here are our Quick Looks over the past week.

Apple TV 4K 2021:

The latest iteration of Apple TV offers 4K support, and even comes with a new aluminium remote.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock:

A smart device that features ten clock face designs, and can be used to play music, keep track of the weather, and several other handy tricks.

Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock:

A dock that comes with a wealth of ports and is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems.

Aorus B550M Pro-P:

This motherboard comes with dual M.2 SSD slots and features four RAM slots, as well as support for a 2.5GbE LAN cable.

Corsair 7000D:

A full-tower ATX PC case built with an optimised air flow design and a large 80L volume to fit even the biggest PC components.

Scuf Instinct Pro:

The latest controller from Scuf is designed with Xbox Series consoles in mind, and comes with remappable rear buttons instead of paddles.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+:

A nifty robot that will vacuum and mop simultaneously and also features a TrueDetect 3D technology that identifies and avoids obstacles in its path.

Nothing Ear (1):

Earbuds that feature Active Noise Cancellation technology, weigh only 4.7g, and offer 34 hours of listening on one charge.

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless:

This headset is Corsair's new flagship mode, which uses the Slipstream technology for long range wireless connectivity, boasts a high quality microphone, and even sports RGB on the logo on the earcups.

Samsung Curved CJ791:

A 34" monitor offers a widescreen panel, and uses a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, making it ideal for Macs and PCs alike.

Asus Rog Strix XG43UQ:

This gaming monitor clocks in at 43" and sports a 4K UHD panel that operates at 144Hz.