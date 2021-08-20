Be sure to check out all of our latest Quick Looks over the past week

Last week, we updated you on all of the latest Quick Looks that we had published. It has now been seven whole days since then, and we've released another batch of QLs, looking at the latest tech and gadgets. So, to keep you up to speed on all the new videos, here are our Quick Looks over the past week.
The latest iteration of Apple TV offers 4K support, and even comes with a new aluminium remote.
A smart device that features ten clock face designs, and can be used to play music, keep track of the weather, and several other handy tricks.
A dock that comes with a wealth of ports and is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems.
This motherboard comes with dual M.2 SSD slots and features four RAM slots, as well as support for a 2.5GbE LAN cable.
A full-tower ATX PC case built with an optimised air flow design and a large 80L volume to fit even the biggest PC components.
The latest controller from Scuf is designed with Xbox Series consoles in mind, and comes with remappable rear buttons instead of paddles.
A nifty robot that will vacuum and mop simultaneously and also features a TrueDetect 3D technology that identifies and avoids obstacles in its path.
Earbuds that feature Active Noise Cancellation technology, weigh only 4.7g, and offer 34 hours of listening on one charge.
This headset is Corsair's new flagship mode, which uses the Slipstream technology for long range wireless connectivity, boasts a high quality microphone, and even sports RGB on the logo on the earcups.
A 34" monitor offers a widescreen panel, and uses a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, making it ideal for Macs and PCs alike.
This gaming monitor clocks in at 43" and sports a 4K UHD panel that operates at 144Hz.