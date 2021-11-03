Be rewarded by playing previous Forza titles

HQ

Forza Horizon launches on November 9 and offers roughly 500 cars to choose from, and according to Playground Games, this is a great game to start with if you are new to the series. Fortunately, this doesn't mean they have forgotten about their old fans and actually have a surprise in store.

If you have played any of the previous games in the series or some of the latest Forza Motorsport titles, you can look forward to getting extra cars for each game you have played. And it's pretty interesting four-wheeled rockets as well. Take a look below to see what you will get awarded for your loyalty - and remember there's still time for you to play some of these oldies before starting your career in Forza Horizon 5.