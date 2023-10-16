Be careful, because Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been leaked on the internet

HQ

Nintendo has had some serious problems in recent times with leaks a few days before some of its big releases this year. It happened (even months in advance) when it released Tears of the Kingdom, when an unfinished version was circulating around the internet, taken from physical copies that had been sold before release, as reported by GoNintendo. And now it faces a new problem with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as a ROM of the game has been confirmed to be circulating online.

Although no further details have been released at the moment, it is possible that some of the surprises hidden in the game could be released ahead of time and spoil the experience for players who will start their adventure in the Flower Kingdom this Friday, October 20th, so we recommend you to silence certain words on social networks to get to the launch in the most genuine way, as it is an experience on another level, as we told you in our impressions.

But if you can't resist the urge, you can check out our interview with Takashi Tezuka and Shino Mori, as well as our own gameplay, which you can find below.

