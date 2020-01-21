Cookies

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

BD-1 actor in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order used a nose flute

Performance director Tom Keegan spoke in an interview about Gideon Emery's acting process, including a puppet of the droid.

Those of you who've played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will remember the lovable little droid BD-1, who helps you throughout your time in Respawn and EA's game, and it turns out that actor Gideon Emery had some rather unique tools to help him out when playing the droid.

Performance director Tom Keegan, who worked with Emery in Wolfenstein: The New Order, told VG247 that Emery is "an actor who's brilliant at body, face, voice, incredible voice actor."

"He makes amazing sounds, and we had a cardboard mock-up of BD-1. He hand-puppeteered and had a nose flute on, and made the sounds for the conversation."

Emery would use the BD-1 model as a sort of puppet through the scenes too, which then helped the team animate the droid in the game. The nose flute, as you might have imagined, formed the base of the robot's noises.

"He had this nose flute, it's a weird thing you strap over your nose and it makes these whistling sounds and tones," Keegan remembers. "It was incredible. It looked insane."

Are you a fan of BD-1?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

