BCN Game Fest takes over from IDD and will be the biggest video games event in southern Europe

Once again this year, the video game industry's calendar of events will face the second half of the year with BCN Game Fest, the big event in Southern Europe and heir to IndieDevDay, as a highlight.

This year the big event is taking on a much more global aspect, welcoming official delegations from Japan, Mexico, France, Germany, and Portugal, as well as reinforcing the presence of Spanish studios, especially from Madrid, the Basque Country, Castilla y León, and the Canary Islands. BCN Game Fest is growing this year, with more than 200 companies confirmed to date, many of them top companies such as Devolver Digital, Madrid in Game, Gameloft, Focus Entertainment, Xsolla, Anchor Point, Kepler Interactive, Yogcast, Super Rare Games, Bright Gambit, and Larian Studios. Together with them, 17,000 attendees are expected to gather at the La Farga de l'Hospitalet pavilion in Barcelona on 10, 11 and 12 October.

Today, the organisers wanted to start the countdown to the event by presenting the official poster for the event, a symbol of the legacy it comes from and the future it promises, based on the commitment to building a more creative, diverse and sustainable video game ecosystem. You can find artist Maiku no Koe's artwork in full quality below.

BCN Game Fest is also consolidating its position alongside other major events around the world by partnering with Playtopia (South Africa), Devcom (the fair for video game developers that takes place in Cologne in parallel to Gamescom), WePlay (China), and the Taipei Game Show in Taiwan. This alliance includes an exchange of guest studios and cross-promotion, creating a unique intercontinental network.

As with last year's event, Gamereactor will once again be the official international media partner to bring the best first-hand coverage of new games, developer meetings and top-level speakers. Gamereactor has learned that there will be meetings with Marijam Didžgalvytė (writer of "Everything To Play For: How Video Games Are Changing the World"), Zoe Nguyen Thanh (Game artist involved in Return to Monkey Island), Sithe Ncube (Video Game Producer at Niyamakop, South Africa), and Bowen Shi, from SpaceJazz Games, who hopes to introduce European studios to their work as publishers in China. We will provide extensive coverage of all of them.

By the way, for professional attendees at the show, the B2B space has been expanded to a total of 600m2 where industry and business meetings between studios, developers, publishers, and financial partners will be organised by MeetToMatch.

"BCN Game Fest is no longer just a local meeting point; it is the new benchmark in southern Europe," said the organisers. "The trust of global sponsors, the diversity of delegations and our alliances with other fairs show that Barcelona is an essential ecosystem for discovering talent, closing deals and defining the future of our sector.

You can buy your tickets for BCN Game Fest from the official website. Remember that, if you are also a student, you have an official discount when you buy them.