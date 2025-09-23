BCN Game Fest names Japan as guest of honour for 2025

HQ

We are just over two weeks away from the start of BCN Game Fest, the event that takes over from IndieDevDay, reinforcing its programme and scope both in terms of projects, now also covering the AA segment, as well as its presence, which is more global. And proof of this commitment to position itself as an outstanding event for the industry worldwide is that the organisation has announced that Japan will become the Guest of Honour for this first edition in 2025, thus paying tribute to one of the most prominent and influential videogame development and consumption cultures in the world.

The already confirmed delegations from Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, Germany and France have now been joined by the Japanese contingent, which will be offering different initiatives for attendees, in addition to business meetings with developers and companies from the Catalan and Spanish sectors. The most notable of these is the attendance of Toei Animation. The big animation studio behind One Piece and Dragon Ball will be setting up a large stand at the fair, offering an exclusive look at its indie project Re:VER PROJECT -TOKYO, developed together with the Nestopi studio.

Also not to be forgotten is the big guest star of Japanese development. Yoshinori Ohori, creator of the PlayStation 2 classics Alundra and Alundra 2, will be offering a unique experience looking back on his career and his experience in developing these games in a panel moderated by Gamereactor colleague David Caballero on Saturday 11 October at 16:00 CEST.

And talking about game development: The IGI incubator and the Sofu programme, promoted by GameBCN and the Japanese giant Marvelous, will present the projects they are working on at a stand.

Those attending the event held at La Farga will be able to explore My Famicase Exhibition, a cult exhibition for collectors and physical format lovers. It is a collection of 250 cartridge cases for the mythical NES (also known as Famicom), designed by artists from all over the world. A unique opportunity for fans to relive the nostalgia with a modern artistic vision.

Finally, the Japanese news media 4Gamer will participate, like Gamereactor, as Media Partner in the event, and will offer coverage of all the activities for its audience in Japan, bringing BCN Game Fest to new audiences.

"We are enormously honoured to welcome Japan as our first Guest of Honour," said Daniel Santigosa, Director of BCN Game Fest. "Japanese video game culture is a fundamental pillar of our industry."

If you are planning to attend the event, secure your ticket from the official website, here.