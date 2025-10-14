BCN Game Fest consolidates its position as the biggest event in Southern Europe in its first edition

HQ

As you already know if you're a regular reader of Gamereactor, last weekend saw the BCN Game fest, the first of its name, but actually the eighth edition of what used to be known as IndieDevDay. The name change came with a new, bigger and more ambitious project for the event, expanding its international scope and drawing attention to the fact that more developers, studios and companies in the sector will gather at La Farga de L'Hospitalet (Barcelona) to develop business meetings, but also to promote and love videogames.

Gamereactor has been an international Media Partner of the event, which we have covered in person and of which we will be bringing you all our coverage of the event in the coming days from the dedicated subpage, and now we have the first data to offer you about this year's edition. Because yes, BCN Game Fest 2025 can already be considered a resounding success.

The biggest videogame event in Southern Europe

In plain numbers, 17,000 attendees passed through La Farga between 10 and 12 October, taking part in 65 scheduled activities and checking out the more than 200 games in the exhibition area. Of these, some came from delegations sent from Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, Germany and France, but especially from Japan, which was named Guest of Honour for this edition. 40 national and international publishers also attended with a business agenda, and there were more than 1,200 B2B meetings, as well as twelve participating academic institutions.

Toei Animation had a prominent presence and presented its next title, Re:VER PROJECT-TOKYO, and everyone agrees that the interview with Yasuhiro Ohori (creator of Alundra and Alundra II, and director of Matrix Soft), conducted by our editor David Caballero, was the centrepiece of the programming of this first edition. The event was also followed on Twitch, where it reached peaks of more than 3,000 simultaneous viewers.

BCN Game Fest 2025 has thus established itself as the biggest videogame event in southern Europe, and as a prominent date in the industry's autumn calendar.