BC.Game Esports acquires most of SAW, now eligible top tier tournaments

Esports organisation BC.Game Esports has announced that it has come to an agreement with SAW to acquire many of the latter's core players. The deal essentially sees SAW's current Counter-Strike 2 effort renamed BC.Game Esports, while the main Portuguese centre is then bolstered by two CS veterans in Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev and Denis "electroNic" Sharipov.

This change also means that BC.Game Esports is now eligible for the biggest tournaments of the year, as it has acquired SAW's place in the VRS CS2 rankings (22nd overall). This means we could soon see s1mple back on the biggest stages, just in time for the 2026 season to start taking shape.

Looking at this revamped BC.Game Esports squad, the team and the coaching staff behind it now looks as follows:



Christopher "MUTiRiS" Fernandes



Adones "krazy" Nobre



António "aragornN" Barbosa



Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev



Denis "electroNic" Sharipov



Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas as the head coach



It's unclear where exactly we'll next see BC.Game Esports, but there are big events planned for late January and early February, these being on the BLAST and ESL circuits.