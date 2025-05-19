BBQ lovers smash Guinness World Record for most pulled pork sandwiches served in 8 hours

HQ

The Guinness Book of World of Records is chock full of quirky and odd records that are frequently being bested by a handful of folk. Recently, one great example of this happened at the 44th BBQ Fest in Kinston, North Carolina, where the attendees set out to team up and smash the record for the most pulled pork sandwiches served within an eight hour period.

According to Guinness World Records, the goal and former record was set at 2,400 sandwiches, meaning the attendees had to smoke and BBQ enough pork and then turn them into sandwiches for doting guests to overcome that figure, all within an eight-hour period. It turns out that record was perhaps a bit too easy for the BBQ lovers however, as the record was obliterated.

It's mentioned that the total sandwiches served ended up being almost double the former record, at a whopping 4,775. This was enough to claim the record, although no doubt someone somewhere will be eyeing this throne...

Shutterstock - Niindo

