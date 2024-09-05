BBC ups its diversity efforts requiring at least 25% of on-camera stars to represent a minority

HQ

Diversity is the way of the future, according to the BBC, which will now require at least 25% of those working behind the camera to represent a minority of some kind.

This policy is nothing new for the BBC, which has long been at the forefront of ethnic and socio-economic diversity, and last year 82% of its programmes met the previous target of 20% representation.

So, this is a 5% increase and part of their diversity drive, which has seen an investment of more than £240 million over the last 36 months, and it expects to continue spending similar sums in the coming years.

Charlotte Moore, the channel's Head of Programmes, commented to Deadline on their continued investment as follows:

"We are committed to backing British storytelling and I recognise the important role diverse-led indies play in telling these authentic stories. By increasing our investment in diverse content and enhancing our off-screen diversity targets, we aim to create a more inclusive environment that authentically represents and resonates with all audiences"