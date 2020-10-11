BBC Studios reveals two new Doctor Who games

You're watching Advertisements

BBC Studios has revealed that two new Doctor Who games will be launching in Spring 2021. The two new games announced are Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality for PC and consoles and Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins for mobile devices and Switch.

The first game, The Edge of Reality, is said to expand upon Doctor Who: The Edge of Time - a VR adventure which launched last year. The story will be continued here in this new adventure and its set to feature new worlds to explore, new puzzles, new challenges, and new gameplay. The Lonely Assassins, on the other hand, is developed by Malaysian studio Kaigan Games and is said to push " the boundaries of storytelling within mobile."

Kevin Jorge, Senior Producer - Games & Interactive, BBC Studios said "The Edge of Reality and The Lonely Assassins bring Doctor Who to life on console and mobile in a new and thrilling way. From saving the universe with the Thirteenth and Tenth Doctors, to bringing back the Weeping Angels, it's going to be an exciting year and we can't wait to reveal more!"

Edge of Reality will launch in Spring 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox, and The Lonely Assassins will launch on Andriod, iOS, and Switch also in Spring 2021.