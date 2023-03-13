Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

BBC refuses to broadcast latest episode of Attenborough's new nature series

Out of fear of ring-wing extremism retaliation.

The latest in a series of nature shows by and featuring Sir David Attenborough has run into trouble with the BBC and now the latest episode is being stopped from being broadcast. This is due to a stated fear of possible retaliation from right-wing extremists. The state-owned channel, one of the largest in the world, is thus ducking the issue of how Wild Isles' sixth episode highlights the UK's loss of nature and what led to it. The episode also includes examples of rewilding, which is considered a controversial concept in some right-wing circles.

BBC itself denies the rumours, claiming that the sixth episode does not exist, but is instead extra material purchased for digital distribution only. And indeed, it will be broadcast online via iPlayer.

Have you seen Wild Isles and what do you think about the BBC refusing to broadcast the latest episode?

