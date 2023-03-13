BBC refuses to broadcast latest episode of Attenborough's new nature series

HQ

The latest in a series of nature shows by and featuring Sir David Attenborough has run into trouble with the BBC and now the latest episode is being stopped from being broadcast. This is due to a stated fear of possible retaliation from right-wing extremists. The state-owned channel, one of the largest in the world, is thus ducking the issue of how Wild Isles' sixth episode highlights the UK's loss of nature and what led to it. The episode also includes examples of rewilding, which is considered a controversial concept in some right-wing circles.

BBC itself denies the rumours, claiming that the sixth episode does not exist, but is instead extra material purchased for digital distribution only. And indeed, it will be broadcast online via iPlayer.

Have you seen Wild Isles and what do you think about the BBC refusing to broadcast the latest episode?