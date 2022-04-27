BBC Proms to hold video game concert this summer

HQ

It has been revealed that this year's Proms musical festival will feature something for the gamers out there, as this summer will see a concert of video game music being held in London's Royal Albert Hall.

Known as Gaming Prom, the event will include music from Battlefield 2042, Dear Esther, Kingdom Hearts, and Shadow of the Colossus, all of which will be performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. It should be noted that the full programme is yet to be announced, so the show will likely be longer and featuring more games.

The actual show will be a one-night only production set for Monday, August 1 (which just so happens to be a Bank Holiday in the UK), and if you're interested in attending and catching it in-person, you can book tickets here. If not, as is the case for most Proms concerts, it will also be broadcast on BBC Four on Friday, August 5.

To get an idea for what the event will be like, the description reads as follows: "In this first ever Gaming Prom, Robert Ames - best-known at the Proms for his explorations of sci-fi and electroacoustic music - takes an electronically expanded Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on an odyssey from the classic console titles of the 1980s, through Jessica Curry's haunted soundscapes to the European concert premiere of music from Hildur Guðnadóttir's and Sam Slater's score for Battlefield 2042."