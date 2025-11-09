BBC leadership resigns after Trump documentary backlash

HQ

We just got the news that BBC Director General Tim Davie and BBC News Chief Executive Deborah Turness have resigned after a wave of criticism accusing the broadcaster of political bias, including the way it edited a speech by United States President Donald Trump in a Panorama documentary.

The latest dispute follows reports in the Daily Telegraph citing an internal standards document written by a former BBC adviser. The report listed several editorial errors, including the decision to splice two separate sections of Trump's January 6, 2021 speech, making it appear as though he directly encouraged the Capitol riots.

Controversy over edited Trump speech

In the documentary, Trump was shown telling supporters they would "walk down to the Capitol" and should "fight like hell," statements taken from different moments in the speech. After this, the White House reacted strongly, with Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling the BBC "fake news" and a "propaganda machine."

Meanwhile, Davie said in a statement that stepping down was "entirely my decision," adding that he had been considering the personal and professional pressures of the job and wanted to give his successor time to shape the BBC's upcoming Charter plans. Of course, for more info, you can check out the post below.