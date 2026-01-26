BBC hit series The Traitors will be getting West End adaptation next year

HQ

The hit BBC reality series The Traitors is moving from our screens to the stage. It's hard to find a show more suited to water cooler conversation these days than The Traitors. With drama etched into every scene, and enough of a sense of reality to keep you coming back for more, it's a great watch for many Brits.

Now, it's leaping from screen to stage in a West End production. As per the BBC, The Traitors play will tell the TV show's story of wolves hidden in a herd of sheep as the faithfuls try and hunt down the traitors among them. It'll be taking place at an unnamed London venue from 2027, and is created by Studio Lambert.

Neal Street Productions is also helping create the play, and was co-founded by Sam Mendes. "Faithful fans should expect an intense, joyful night out as we reveal a thrilling new hunting ground for our Traitors," said Studio Lambert chief executive Stephen Lambert.

