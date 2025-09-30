BBC Green Sport Awards 2025 nominees revealed

HQ

The BBC Green Sport Awards 2025 are returning next week. On the 6th of October, we'll see a spotlight shone on those who try and use sport to promote a better world and living more sustainably.

There are a few separate categories for the BBC Green Sport Awards, celebrating athletes, sports teams, events and more for their sustainability efforts. England footballer Fran Kirby, Olympic sailing gold medallist Hannah Mills, and open-water swimmer Hector Pardoe are up for the Athlete of the Year award.

Former Arsenal player Hector Bellerin, American cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel, and Danish football star Sofie Junge Pedersen are the nominees for the Global Champion award.

This just leaves the Pioneer award, which has a nominees list of Arsenal, Formula E, the reusable trainers organisation Jog On, Sport England, and the London Marathon. Each nominee has in one way or another contributed to making sport a pioneer in sustainability, at a time where a green future is being consistently threatened by world leaders calling climate change a hoax.