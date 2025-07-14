BBC blasted for retro gaming blunder during morning show

HQ

The British BBC is being widely mocked online after a retro fail of epic proportions unfolded live during a segment discussing the resurgence of old video games and the culture surrounding them-a trend reportedly worth around £7.5 billion.

But instead of focusing on the content of the discussion, social media zeroed in on the setup of old consoles and games placed on the studio table. Among the relics sat a Super Nintendo. However, rather than a proper SNES cartridge, someone had jammed an original NES cartridge of Super Mario Bros. into the slot-something any gamer knows is completely incompatible.

One Twitter user joked, "I want to report a crime," while another quipped, "I bet they tried to cram it into the Wii first." Chris Melissinos of AWS shared his dismay on LinkedIn, calling it a sign of the public's ongoing lack of understanding of gaming as a medium.

In the aftermath, all blame has landed squarely on the BBC and their breakfast show team-who, it seems, had absolutely no clue what they were doing.

Have you ever witnessed a gaming blunder this ridiculous?