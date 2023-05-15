BBC announces the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials

While it doesn't seem to be as big as it once was, Doctor Who is still the longest-running sci-fi TV series in the world, and this year it is celebrating 60 years of adventures. To mark that moment, as part of a transitional period that will soon see Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the Fifteenth Doctor, the BBC has lifted the curtains on the three specials that will see David Tennant (the Tenth Doctor) returning as the Fourteenth Doctor later this year.

Revealed as part of a new trailer, we're told that the specials will be called The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder, and The Giggle, and each will see the Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble facing off with all manner of aliens and weird creatures throughout space and time.

As for when each of the specials will air, the BBC hasn't announced a release date yet, but they will be arriving on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney+ outside of the UK.