BB-8's actor thinks the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy is "no more polarising" than the Prequel Trilogy

There's no denying that the latest three mainline Star Wars films, Episodes 7-9 (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker), are rather polarising projects. Many fans repeatedly air their discontent about the trilogy of movies while others are more open and receptive to what they put out and how they expanded a galaxy far, far away.

Regardless of your stance, you might be curious to know what one of the key individuals who helped make those three films thought about them. If so, we recently sat down with Brian Herring, known as one of the actors and puppeteers who helped bring to life the droid BB-8 in the Sequel Trilogy, to inquire about his stance on the eternal debate surrounding these movies.

"I think the sequels are no more polarising than the prequels were when they came out," Herring explained to begin with.

"All the people who are upset about the sequels are too young to remember how upset the people when the original ones came out were, except they now have the internet. If the internet had been around to the extent it was around when the prequels came out, you'd have seen exactly the same stuff play out.

"And I think in 10 years' time, you're going to see what you're seeing with the sequels, because the sequels have a huge fan base and I meet them all the time, but they're all much younger than the people complaining on the internet about how much they didn't like. It's perfectly fine, if you don't like them, you don't like them. Everything's not for everyone. And I just think that these things are all generational and I think Battlestar Galactica said it best, 'this has all happened before, it will all happen again.'"

You can see the full interview with Herring below, where we also chatted about the recent Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, what went into bringing BB-8 to life, and even what's next for the famous and loveable droid.