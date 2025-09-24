Baywatch has been green-lit for a comeback

HQ

Since everything old is new again in Hollywood, there has long been a debate about whether Tinseltown is running out of ideas, with many arguing that it would often be better not to exploit old concepts as it detracts more than it adds.

We assume that today's news will not change the minds of all those who are critical, but Deadline now reports that Baywatch is officially making a comeback. This has been discussed for a long time, but now twelve episodes have been ordered under the direction of Matt Nix (Burn Notice, True Lies), with a planned premiere in the 2026-2027 season.

The hyper-popular original series from the 90s was set in Los Angeles, and the idea is that this series will also be set in the same location. It is not yet completely finalized though, and it is said that Australia may be considered instead for tax reasons.

The series will apparently offer "adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics that defined the original," but of course with new actors. However, it was undeniable the slow-motion sequences, red swimsuits and stars like Erika Eleniak and Pamela Anderson that were a big reason why people watched the series back in the day, and the question is whether these beach dramas will be as popular in today's slightly less explicit TV climate?