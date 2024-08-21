Bayonetta's Japanese voice actor has died

HQ

Anime movie Ghost in the Shell from 1995 is still a big thing and fondly remembered. In that movie, the protagonist Motoko Kusanagi was voiced by Atsuko Tanaka. But the fans of video games might better recognize Atsuko Tanaka as the Japanese voice actress for Bayonetta. She was also Kainé in NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139.

Unfortunately Atsuko Tanaka has now died at 61 due to an illness. The message was delivered via X by her son Hikaru Tanaka.

In English Bayonetta was originally voiced by Hellena Taylor, but was replaced by Jennifer Hale in Bayonetta 3.