Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bayonetta

Bayonetta will now be launching on Switch in "the first half of October"

The My Nintendo Store exclusive was originally planned for last Friday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Those who have been waiting to play Bayonetta on the Nintendo Switch will no doubt notice that the game missed its recent planned launch date of September 30. It turns out there is a reason for this, and it's that the game has been delayed for a couple of weeks.

Regarded as a My Nintendo Store exclusive, we're told that Bayonetta will now be coming in the "first half of October", and that further information relating to this product is be on its way.

Nintendo capped off the statement by adding that it apologises for any inconvenience the last minute delay caused, but hasn't actually provided any information as to why the delay came about.

With a "first half of October" release in mind, hopefully it won't be too long until we hear the exact date when this beloved action game makes its Switch debut.

Bayonetta

Related texts

0
BayonettaScore

Bayonetta
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Bayonetta is the first big title to be released in 2010 and we have the review up just in time for Christmas...



Loading next content