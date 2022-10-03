Bayonetta will now be launching on Switch in "the first half of October"

HQ

Those who have been waiting to play Bayonetta on the Nintendo Switch will no doubt notice that the game missed its recent planned launch date of September 30. It turns out there is a reason for this, and it's that the game has been delayed for a couple of weeks.

Regarded as a My Nintendo Store exclusive, we're told that Bayonetta will now be coming in the "first half of October", and that further information relating to this product is be on its way.

Nintendo capped off the statement by adding that it apologises for any inconvenience the last minute delay caused, but hasn't actually provided any information as to why the delay came about.

With a "first half of October" release in mind, hopefully it won't be too long until we hear the exact date when this beloved action game makes its Switch debut.