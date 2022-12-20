Bayonetta Origins Won't Be for Action Game Fans

PlatinumGames has released a new statement on Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, discussing how the upcoming title will differ from the Umbra Witch's previous adventures.

Announced at The Game Awards 2022, with its stylized visuals Bayonetta Origins already looked as though it would offer something different from the hack-and-slash gameplay of the previous games. Now, Supervising Director Hideki Kamiya has revealed more about the gameplay and story of the upcoming title.

Something that is made clear from Kamiya's statement is those who are unfamiliar with Bayonetta don't need to fear stepping into this new experience. Kamiya states that Bayonetta Origins will hopefully be a great game for those who "may not be comfortable with action games... or even players who are unfamiliar with the Bayonetta series."

Kamiya also revealed that there will be a secondary protagonist in this game in the form of the demon Cheshire. Together, Cheshire and the younger version of Bayonetta Cereza will take players through a weird adventure when Bayonetta Origins releases.