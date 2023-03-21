Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon isn't the last we'll see of the Umbral Witch

Series creator Hideki Kamiya has said that PlatinumGames plans to expand the franchise.

HQ

Bayonetta's creator Hideki Kamiya reveals that there is no plan to end the series after Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Instead, PlatinumGames hopes to expand the universe with a new set of games.

"We would like to expand the world of the series with a new collection of games," Kamiya said to Famitsu (transcribed by VGC). "We are currently working towards that, and [Bayonetta Origins director] Tinari-san and I have been discussing what we would like to do next. We haven't spoken with Nintendo about it yet."

Considering Bayonetta is a hugely successful IP, it would seem odd for Nintendo to end the series after Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. However, without official comment from the platform owner, we can't be sure of the future of the series. Makoto Okazaki, the producer of the Bayonetta series, did say he doesn't believe this to be the end of the Umbral Witch, though.

Do you want more Bayonetta games?

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

