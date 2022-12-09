Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon announced - launching in March

A brand new Bayonetta spinoff was announced during last night's The Game Awards and it's a look we're not used to seeing from the series. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is the name of the game, which will be released on March 23rd for Nintendo Switch. The game, which was presented as a storybook, is a prequel and follows Cereza and her first demon Cheshire.

Check out the first trailer below.