Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon announced - launching in March

It's a prequel and is presented as a storybook.

A brand new Bayonetta spinoff was announced during last night's The Game Awards and it's a look we're not used to seeing from the series. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is the name of the game, which will be released on March 23rd for Nintendo Switch. The game, which was presented as a storybook, is a prequel and follows Cereza and her first demon Cheshire.

Check out the first trailer below.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

